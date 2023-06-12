Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,959 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Splunk were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Splunk by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,711 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.68. 1,481,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.34 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.69.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

