Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,704,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 91.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 95,006 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,973,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,198,000 after buying an additional 67,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,106. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

