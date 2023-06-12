Utah Retirement Systems Sells 100 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,627 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,153,000 after buying an additional 125,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.89.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 2.8 %

COO traded up $9.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $355.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,075. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $395.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $375.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

