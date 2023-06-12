Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $263.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $262.00 to $263.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTN. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $262.22.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MTN stock traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.00. 137,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,620. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.30.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 875.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

