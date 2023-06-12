Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ VNDA opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $11.90.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.