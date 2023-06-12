Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $11.90.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 118,856 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 386.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 493,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

