Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Boosted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.90 on Monday, reaching $274.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,086. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $274.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

