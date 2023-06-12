Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $34.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,094 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 121.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after acquiring an additional 837,450 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,354,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,634,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSCO stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.81. 623,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 112.91% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

