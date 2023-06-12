Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) & Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) Head-To-Head Survey

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) and Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Forza X1 and Vision Marine Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forza X1 N/A -49.44% -48.12% Vision Marine Technologies -250.45% -79.83% -59.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Forza X1 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Forza X1 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forza X1 0 0 0 0 N/A Vision Marine Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forza X1 and Vision Marine Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forza X1 N/A N/A -$3.63 million ($0.55) -3.07 Vision Marine Technologies $5.78 million 7.19 -$10.31 million ($1.73) -2.51

Forza X1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vision Marine Technologies. Forza X1 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vision Marine Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Forza X1 beats Vision Marine Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forza X1

Forza X1, Inc. focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. Forza X1, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida. Forza X1, Inc. is a subsidiary of Twin Vee Powercats Co.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services. In addition, it provides its products through retail e-commerce website, as well as rental boating companies, distributors, and dealers. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. was formerly known as Riopel Marine Inc. and changed its name to Vision Marine Technologies Inc. in April 2020. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and end-consumers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

