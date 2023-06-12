VR Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 670,718 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 670,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,732,000. Axsome Therapeutics makes up 8.3% of VR Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.84. 539,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,110. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.92. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.87 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXSM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

