Wag! Group (PET) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Wag! Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wag! Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $54.87 million -$38.57 million -1.24 Wag! Group Competitors $555.14 million $14.05 million 269.30

Wag! Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group. Wag! Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

88.1% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Wag! Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wag! Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Wag! Group Competitors 202 886 1419 64 2.52

Wag! Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 204.05%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 13.09%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A -821.47% -47.98% Wag! Group Competitors -19.55% -35.60% -2.52%

Summary

Wag! Group peers beat Wag! Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

