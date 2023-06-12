Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,647 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,904,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $414.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,481,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,829,167,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total transaction of $148,740,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,481,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,829,167,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,572,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,680,014. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

