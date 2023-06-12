Westpark Capital Trims Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Target Price to $6.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Westpark Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PL has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.91.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

PL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.46. 6,124,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,699. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 74.60% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. Planet Labs PBC’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Weil purchased 274,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $997,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 439,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,071.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,040. 11.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

