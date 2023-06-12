Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WTB. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($48.73) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.73) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.73) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($53.46) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.51) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,891.25 ($48.37).

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 3,372 ($41.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,443.48, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,203.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,992.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,383.79 ($42.07).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a GBX 49.80 ($0.62) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $24.40. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,362.32%.

In other Whitbread news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($40.66), for a total value of £175,194.76 ($217,795.57). 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

