Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance
WVVI opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $6.69.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.