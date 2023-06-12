Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

WVVI opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

