Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,600

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 2,450 ($30.46) to GBX 2,600 ($32.32) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Wizz Air from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Wizz Air to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,600 ($44.75) to GBX 3,750 ($46.62) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($40.40) to GBX 3,700 ($46.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,125.00.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZZY remained flat at $8.22 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.