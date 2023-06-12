WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,001.29.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. WPP has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in WPP by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,061,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,202,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in WPP by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 957,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,445,000 after buying an additional 193,993 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 789,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,008,000 after purchasing an additional 48,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WPP by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,510,000 after purchasing an additional 50,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of WPP by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,054,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

