WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,001.29.
WPP Price Performance
Shares of WPP stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. WPP has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP
WPP Company Profile
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
