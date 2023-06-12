ZClassic Trading 16.4% Lower This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $335,925.33 and approximately $16.08 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00094362 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00043196 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00022850 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.