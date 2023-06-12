Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 982.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 330,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,622,000 after buying an additional 300,065 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $63,393,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,165.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after buying an additional 161,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,322,000 after buying an additional 142,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

ZBRA traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $279.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.86. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $365.97.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

