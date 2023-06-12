Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $219,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $219,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $484,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,869.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,669 shares of company stock worth $6,767,264. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 3.0 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.18. 5,276,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,162,963. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.81. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $124.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of -0.23.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.