Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Zumiez Price Performance

ZUMZ stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.77 million, a PE ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 1.51. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $31.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $182.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $504,545.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks acquired 74,930 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,800.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,647,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,932,735.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,047 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $52,407,000 after buying an additional 99,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,568,000 after buying an additional 28,374 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Zumiez by 9.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,723,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,788,000 after purchasing an additional 148,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zumiez by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,602 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $35,601,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Zumiez by 7.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,406,516 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 92,966 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

