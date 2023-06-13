106,562 Shares in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR) Acquired by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 106,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFLR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,707,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SFLR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. 206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,274. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.