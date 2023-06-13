10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB) Shares Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp raised its position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 733,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,265 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCXB. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $4,366,000. 57.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VCXB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer internet, e-commerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, financial services, artificial intelligence, automation, data science, and Software-as-a-Service.

