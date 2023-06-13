1,930 Shares in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Bought by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 53.1% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $118.07 on Tuesday. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $102.78 and a twelve month high of $131.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day moving average is $120.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

