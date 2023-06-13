1irstGold Price Reaches $64.61 on Major Exchanges (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for about $64.61 or 0.00248548 BTC on major exchanges. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and $2,582.85 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

