1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) SVP Sells $14,099.92 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) SVP Carol Lattouf sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $14,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,262.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. 192,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,585. The stock has a market cap of $148.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 0.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,566,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 39.7% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,324,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 376,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 95,237 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 5.1% in the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 61,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 39.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 284,710 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

