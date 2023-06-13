3,839 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Acquired by Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.66. 925,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,459. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $82.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

