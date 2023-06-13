4,031,744 Shares in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Bought by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,031,744 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,000. Quotient Technology accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned 4.17% of Quotient Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 91,862 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 99,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. 18,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QUOT. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Quotient Technology from $2.80 to $2.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

