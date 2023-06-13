49,810 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Bought by RF&L Wealth Management LLC

RF&L Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.5% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.68. 166,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,815. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $32.69.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

