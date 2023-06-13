552,838 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Acquired by Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 552,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748,000. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for 4.2% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Rexford Industrial Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 861,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,052,000 after purchasing an additional 371,866 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,405 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:REXR opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REXR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

