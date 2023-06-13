580 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 580 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,262,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.11.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,420 shares of company stock worth $8,994,362. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $271.05. 15,444,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,017,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $694.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.99. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $276.57.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

