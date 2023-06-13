6,600 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by RF&L Wealth Management LLC

RF&L Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.11.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Shares of META traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.65. 4,597,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,796,424. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $276.57. The company has a market cap of $696.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,773 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.