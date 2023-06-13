813 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 813 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.83.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $474.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $217.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $478.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

