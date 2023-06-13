AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 4.0% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in AbbVie by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,968,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in AbbVie by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,727,000 after purchasing an additional 997,983 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $137.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.10 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.31 and a 200-day moving average of $153.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

