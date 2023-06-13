Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Trading 2.8% Higher

Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZY – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 5,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.
Abcam Stock Up 2.8 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40.
About Abcam
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
