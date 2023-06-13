Acala Token (ACA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.35 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $23.00 million and $1.35 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019628 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018909 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015586 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,885.10 or 1.00027758 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,188,889 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 710,188,889 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.03347398 USD and is up 6.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,854,391.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.