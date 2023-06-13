Acelyrin, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SLRN) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Acelyrin’s (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 14th. Acelyrin had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $540,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Acelyrin’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have commented on SLRN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of SLRN opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Acelyrin has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier purchased 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Acelyrin news, major shareholder Biopartners Fund Ii Westlake bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,790,729 shares in the company, valued at $176,233,122. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mardi Dier acquired 5,556 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $100,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,556 shares in the company, valued at $100,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,316,556 shares of company stock worth $23,698,008 over the last ninety days.

Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

