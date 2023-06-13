Acelyrin, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SLRN) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Acelyrin’s (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 14th. Acelyrin had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $540,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Acelyrin’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Several research firms have commented on SLRN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Shares of SLRN opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Acelyrin has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $25.84.
Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.
