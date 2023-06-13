Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Trimmed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Berkshire Hathaway Inc cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,717,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,424,791 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 1.3% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned approximately 6.74% of Activision Blizzard worth $4,035,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 551,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,197,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 198,277 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $2,663,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 376.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 85,895 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,188,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,691. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

