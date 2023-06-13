AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) were down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 389,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,192,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $11.30 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.
AdaptHealth Stock Down 3.4 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.83, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth
AdaptHealth Company Profile
AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.