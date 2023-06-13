AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) were down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 389,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,192,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $11.30 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 3.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.83, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

