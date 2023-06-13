Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.41

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.41 and last traded at $108.02, with a volume of 8291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $425.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,837 shares of company stock valued at $681,680. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

