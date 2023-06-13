ADW Capital Management LLC Acquires 317,888 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,888 shares during the quarter. GFL Environmental accounts for about 10.6% of ADW Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ADW Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of GFL Environmental worth $28,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 128.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,469,000 after buying an additional 590,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 11.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,076,000 after acquiring an additional 218,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 204.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

NYSE GFL opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.19.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.85.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

