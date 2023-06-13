AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stake Increased by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 141,302 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment accounts for 1.8% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of AGNC Investment worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,535,000 after buying an additional 536,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,151,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,234 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,284,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,382,000 after acquiring an additional 388,754 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,320,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 986,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8,663.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,379,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,817,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,175,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Reid bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

