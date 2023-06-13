Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.53

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 19800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ACDVF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Air Canada Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01.
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Canada (ACDVF)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.