Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.53

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 19800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACDVF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Air Canada Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

