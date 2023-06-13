Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) CFO Richard J. Wehrle Sells 1,500 Shares

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,788.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALG traded up $4.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.61. 72,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,021. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $186.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.08.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.84. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $411.77 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Alamo Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Alamo Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Alamo Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Alamo Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 28,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Stories

