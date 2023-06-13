Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $819.79 million and $31.92 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00045321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00033400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015236 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,634,742,700 coins and its circulating supply is 7,249,365,871 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

