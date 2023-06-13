Algorand Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $827.55 million and $34.18 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00045471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00033358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,634,742,881 coins and its circulating supply is 7,249,366,051 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

