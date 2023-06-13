Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Up 12.8 %

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.39. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

Insider Activity

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Adam Morgan bought 1,401,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,659,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

