Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Alithya Group Stock Down 1.6 %

ALYA stock opened at C$2.39 on Friday. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$209.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

