ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Upgraded to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets cut ALK-Abelló A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

ALK-Abelló A/S Stock Performance

AKBLF opened at $12.06 on Friday. ALK-Abelló A/S has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

ALK-Abelló A/S Company Profile

ALK-Abelló A/S operates as an allergy solutions company in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers allergy immunotherapy products in the form of injections, sublingual drops, and tablets for the treatment of various allergies, including house dust mite, grass, tree, ragweed, and Japanese cedar.

