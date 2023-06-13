Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 787,630 shares of company stock worth $32,162,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

GOOGL stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,884,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,207,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

