Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 779,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 435,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,462,000 after buying an additional 94,070 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 206,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after buying an additional 24,544 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 787,630 shares of company stock valued at $32,162,218. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

GOOGL opened at $123.64 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

